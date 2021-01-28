The city of Seattle must pay $81,997.12 to attorneys for Black Lives Matter to cover their fees and costs in pursuing contempt-of-court violations against the Seattle Police Department for the improper use of pepper spray and blast balls against peaceful protesters.

The amount arrived at by U.S. District Judge Richard Jones was significantly less than the nearly $264,000 in fees and costs being sought by lawyers for BLM-Seattle and King County after Jones found police had violated his injunction prohibiting unnecessary force. The order was issued after Jones found SPD officers had violated the rights of thousands of protesters earlier this summer during numerous protests over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Jones declined to place “coercive sanctions” against the city, sought by BLM, which would have required SPD officers to provide BLM with use-of-force reports and other information within days of every incident in which an officer uses force against a protester. The judge found those kinds of sanctions were not appropriate in this case.

Jones said that while BLM was successful in pursuing a contempt-of-court order against the SPD, just four of 122 incidents submitted by BLM and reviewed by the court rose to the level of violations of his earlier injunction. The vast majority of the instances where force was used were appropriate, he found.