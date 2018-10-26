OKANOGAN, Wash. (AP) — A judge in north-central Washington has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Washington state of negligence for failing to contain one of the state’s largest wildfires in 2014.
Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Christopher Culp on Wednesday dismissed the claims filed by families who suffered losses in the Carlton Complex fire.
KREM-TV reports that hundreds of families sued, alleging the state Department of Natural Resources failed to stop the fire from spreading.
Smaller fires merged into a massive blaze that destroyed hundreds of homes in Okanogan County and scorched more than 390 square miles (1,010 square kilometers).
Most Read Local Stories
- Art Institute of Seattle lays off all but 3 full-time teachers amid fears for school's future
- Charter schools can continue to receive state funding, Washington's Supreme Court rules
- Just in time for Halloween, it's spider season — but don't be afraid VIEW
- Councilmember Sawant says Seattle could slow police hiring, cut bureaucrats to replace head-tax money
- How many homeless people in Seattle are from here?
The court ruled that the state agency doesn’t have a statutory duty to particular individuals to prevent or suppress fires either as a landowner or in its firefighting efforts.
The attorney who filed the suit says they are filing a motion to reconsider.
___
Information from: KREM-TV, http://www.krem.com/