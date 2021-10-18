A last-ditch effort to halt Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for state employees and health-care workers was rejected Monday morning by a judge who ruled that Inslee has acted within his legal authority.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Carol Murphy denied a request for a temporary injunction in a lawsuit by hundreds of Washington State Patrol troopers, corrections officers and other public employees.

The decision leaves Inslee’s order in place as the Oct. 18 vaccination deadline passes for hundreds of thousands of public employees, the vast majority of whom already have been vaccinated.

Murphy rejected arguments by an attorney for dissenting employees that the mandate violates their constitutional rights and will cause them irreparable harm, ruling that they were unlikely to prevail on those claims. The bar for an injunction was high, she noted, and would have required plaintiffs to show that Inslee’s vaccine proclamation was clearly unconstitutional on its face.

In an oral ruling from the bench, Murphy said, “because the governor had the legal authority under the powers granted to the governor … even if the individual plaintiffs show individual instances in which the proclamation and resulting actions may be unjust, the plaintiffs have not met their burden to show that it is unjust in all applications.”

An attorney for the dissenting employees, Nathan Arnold, argued at the virtual hearing Monday that Inslee’s order violates the constitutional rights of employees who object to vaccinations on religious grounds.

He described Inslee’s order as imperious, noting the refusal to allow unvaccinated workers to stay in their jobs if they submit to regular COVID-19 testing — an option offered by other state and local mandates.

“They’re advocating for King George, not George Washington,” he said.

Zach Pekelis Jones, an attorney for Inslee, responded that the governor’s order is in line with longstanding legal precedent upholding the constitutionality of mandatory vaccinations as a response to public-health crises.

He noted Inslee announced the vaccination mandate as the COVID-19 pandemic surged again this past summer due to the highly contagious delta variant, and that Inslee is trying to stop a contagion that has killed 8,200 Washingtonians, including some state workers.

“The governor adopted the proclamation to avoid more such needless deaths,” he said.

Monday’s ruling does not end the lawsuit, but means that enforcement of the vaccination mandate can proceed as the case continues.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.