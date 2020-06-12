A federal judge in Seattle has issued a temporary restraining order preventing the Seattle Police Department from using pepper spray, tear gas or other chemical, or weapons or force against peaceful protesters.

In issuing the order, U.S. District Chief Judge Ricardo Martinez concluded, based on video and other evidence, “that on some occasions the SPD has in fact used less-lethal weapons disproportionately and without provocation.”

Martinez, in a ruling noting that the “city and nation are at a crisis level” over not just the death of George Floyd but over “generational claims of racism and police brutality,” said it is clear that the protests that have rocked America “will be relentless until change the police reform is made” and that the protests will continue. He also wrote that the protesters need the protection of the federal court.

The order came in a lawsuit filed against the city and the police department by attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington representing Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County and several individuals. A hearing was held on the issue Friday morning and Martinez ruled in the afternoon.

“What brings the parties to this Court today are peaceful protesters desiring to engage in their rights guaranteed by the Constitution, the freedom of assembly without fear of retaliation or disruption by Seattle police officers’ use of tear gas, pepper spray, flash bang devices, or foam-tipped bullets,” the judge wrote. “Police cannot interfere with orderly, nonviolent protests because they disagree with the content of the speech.”

Martinez said the court was left to balance the First Amendment rights of the thousands of protesters who have crowded downtown streets and now settled in an “autonomous zone” around an abandoned police precinct on Capitol Hill against incidents “when violent offenders choose to disrupt constitutionally protected activity.”

Over the past two weeks, police and the crowds have clashed repeatedly and officers have used concussion grenades, rubber bullets, pepper spray, tear gas and other nonlethal crowd-control weapons to varying degrees of effect. Some in the mostly peaceful protests have vandalized buildings and set fires. A number of police officers have been injured by objects thrown from the crowd, including bricks, frozen water bottles, fireworks and beer cans.