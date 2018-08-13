Staff Sgt. Reymund Rarogal Transfiguracion, 36, was on patrol in Helmand province when he was wounded by an improvised explosive device last Tuesday.
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Army says a Green Beret from Joint Base Lewis-McChord died from injuries sustained in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan on his fourth combat deployment.
The News Tribune reports 36-year-old Staff Sgt. Reymund Rarogal Transfiguracion was on patrol in Helmand province when he was wounded by an improvised explosive device last Tuesday.
Special Forces spokeswoman Beth Riordan wrote in a news release that Transfiguracion died Sunday in a civilian hospital in Germany.
Transfiguracion was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) at JBLM.
Most Read Local Stories
- After 17 days and 1,000 miles, mother orca Tahlequah drops dead calf, frolics with pod
- Weekend lightning, wind spread wildfires across Washington state
- Puget Sound air-quality warning: Beware of smoke from British Columbia fires
- A cheaper way to ease Seattle's homeless crisis? Pierce County sees promising results
- 'Video games'? Pilots wonder how plane thief learned to do aerial acrobatics
The soldier was born in Sarrat Ilocos Norte, Philippines, in 1982, and moved to Hawaii in 2001.
Transfiguracion was posthumously promoted to sergeant first class and awarded a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Meritorious Service Medal.
An investigation into Transfiguracion’s death is ongoing.
___
Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com