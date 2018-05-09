We want you to join the conversation on Seattle's head-tax debate. Join our panel of reporters for a discussion on Facebook Live Thursday at 2 p.m.

Seattle City Council members are proposing a ‘head tax’ to big employers, such as Amazon, to address the city’s housing-affordability crisis. Dozens of Seattle businesses, led by Amazon, are fighting back — calling for the city to abandon the proposed tax.

With the Seattle City Council likely nearing a vote on the tax, many readers have shared their opinions on the proposed legislation, and the impact it could potentially have.

Seattle City Council members are proposing a 'head tax' to big employers, such as Amazon, to address the city's housing-affordability crisis. Dozens of Seattle businesses, led by Amazon, are fighting back — calling for the city to abandon the proposed tax.

