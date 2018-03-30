Participate in an interactive discussion with him, Tuesday, April 3, at 1 p.m.

After 36 years working for The Seattle Times, Jerry Large has announced his retirement. But before he hangs up his columnist hat, he’ll be hosting a Facebook Live session on Tuesday, April 3, at 1 p.m.

Jerry’s early experiences and observations informed his interest in history, social justice and race. His recent columns have focused on such topics as the fight for gun control, the ethics of homeless encampment sweeps and the “corrective lens” of the film “Black Panther.”

Jerry’s voice has been an important one at The Seattle Times, helping us reflect the full diversity of life in the Puget Sound. “Jerry brings to life The Seattle Times’ longstanding commitment to social justice,” Publisher Frank Blethen said. “Through his eyes, readers have gained a better understanding of issues relating to people of color and the need for inclusive journalism that speaks to the whole community.”

