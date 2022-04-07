Jennifer Belcher was the first woman to be elected Washington state’s lands commissioner. But for her, that accomplishment was just the next thing she did after putting the state at the forefront of the nation for women’s equity at state agencies.

Belcher died March 31, following a long illness. She was 78.

Belcher blazed a trail in public office, turning the state’s premier land management agency toward conservation. In her 10 years as a state representative, major achievements of her legislative career included work to establish subsidized childcare for state workers and equitable pay for women in state government.

Along the way, Belcher earned a reputation for a work ethic as ramrod as her posture. When she swept into a room or stepped to a podium, it wasn’t her high heels or beehive updo but her riveted focus and assertive command that snapped people to attention.

“The first meeting I had with her I thought, ‘Oh my word, this is one intimidating lady.’ It was that posture of hers for starters, her hairdo, it was her whole demeanor; she took over the room,” remembered Chris Gregoire, who first met Belcher when Gregoire was director of the state Department of Ecology.

Gregoire, who would rise to be a two-term governor of Washington, was elected attorney general in the same 1992 tidal wave of women first elected to high office in the state. In addition to Belcher and Gregoire, Washington’s Year of the Woman saw the late Deborah Senn was elected as insurance commissioner and Patty Murray was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Born Jennifer Emerson Marion on Jan. 4, 1944 in Beckley, West Virginia, Belcher’s political career began as a political aide in the governor’s office, to Dan Evans and Dixy Lee Ray from 1973 to 1979. She was elected to the State House of Representatives in 1983. She represented the 22nd legislative district, which included most of Thurston County, and rose to the chairmanship of the House Natural Resources and Park Committee.

Belcher was a transformational leader at the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in whom she hired and the policies she implemented. She led the agency from 1993 to 2001, administering 5.8 million acres of public land.

Kaleen Cottingham, Washington’s first female state forester, was put in that post by Belcher and rose to become her second in command. There, she witnessed some of the pushback Belcher dealt with, including a sign taped to a wall in a men’s bathroom at DNR: “Will the last white man leaving the natural resources building please put down the toilet lid.”

Nothing like that slowed her an inch, Cottingham said.

Belcher’s crowning achievement at DNR is widely regarded to be her leadership in attaining a habitat conservation plan (HCP) for management of state forestlands.

It was the first HCP of its type approved by the federal government in the country. The plan, a 50-year agreement finalized in 1997, allows timber harvests on state land while protecting habitat for threatened and endangered species.

“She was a revolutionary,” said Jerry Franklin, the eminent forest ecologist whose career as a federal and university scientist helped reveal the workings and importance of forest ecology, particularly for old growth. “She essentially turned that agency around, and it never went back.”

Martha Kongsgaard, former chair of the leadership council of the state Puget Sound Partnership, became close with Belcher in the women’s society GOWNS, or Grand Old Womens Network Society, a group of women environmental leaders in Washington. “She didn’t intend to be the first woman anything, she was who she was, she saw opportunities and possibilities to get things done,” Kongsgaard said — despite resistance.

“Timber was king here, not queen,” Kongsgaard said. “She was fearless.”

Belcher’s leadership paved the way for women who came after her, said Hilary Franz, who took office as commissioner of Public Lands in 2017. “Every time a woman takes that step out and has the courage and fearlessness and commitment to lead, especially when she is the very first … she opens the new door, the new opportunity, for every woman.”

Marcy Golde, 88, a long time forest advocate with the Washington Environmental Council, first met Belcher in 1979. She remembered a commissioner who also brought “a degree of daylight and balance that department needed desperately. She wanted a rule-based system that was not just the old boys calling up and getting what they wanted,” Golde said.

Belcher also opened up the department to the public, Golde said, holding public meetings in communities all over the state just to see what was on people’s minds.

She also listened to her employees — and worked hard to bring in new voices, said Miguel Perez-Gibson, who before his retirement from DNR worked under every commissioner going back to the 1970s. In Belcher, he saw a leader who thrived in the job — and pushed others to, from diverse backgrounds.

“I have never worked harder in my life than I worked for her; we had a tempo and a pace; we had to get stuff done and get it done right away,” Perez-Gibson said. “We were trying to make great change.”

Belcher declined in 2000 to run for a third term, choosing instead to go back to West Virginia to care for her ailing parents.

She rose from humble roots, finishing just one year of college. Her mother was a homemaker and her father drove a truck for Kroger, rising to president of the local 175 of the Teamster’s union, said one of her sisters, Susan Knight, of Scott Depot, West Virginia.

Belcher made sure the family back home got to share in the fun of her success, Knight said. “She included us, every step of the way,” Knight said.

“And she was the kind of person, whenever she got a promotion, she always had her hand out backward, pulling up someone else, behind her.”

Knight said the six children in the family had remarkable parents, “who always encouraged us.” Her mother was a strong feminist, and both parents staunch Democrats, and environmentalists. “My mother recycled when recycling wasn’t cool.”

Another sister, Barbara Miller of Marmet, West Viriginia, remembered Belcher as someone who always had a hand out to help any person who needed it. “I lived with her as a teenager, and she told me if you do not learn anything from me I want you to learn empathy for other people.

“She was a special person, a sharing person” Miller said. “Your state is much better for her. It is greener. It is more equitable. Because she worked for that.”

In addition to Knight, and Miller, Belcher is survived by sisters Rachelle Marion of Charleston, West Virginia; Cynthia Smith of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews. Belcher was predeceased by her brother, David Marion, of Ripley, West Virginia, andher husband, Larry Belcher.

The family requests memorial bequests be made to Kanawha Hospice Care, The Charleston Humane Society, or the Nature Conservancy.

A memorial is being planned in Washington, where Belcher asked that her ashes be scattered, Miller said. “We will send her back, to be in the nature she loved and fought for.”