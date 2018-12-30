Witnesses told officers that the car lost control while merging onto southbound I-5 from the Michigan Street ramp.

A fast-moving Jeep on Interstate 5 rolled several times early Sunday morning near Georgetown, killing the driver. Debris from the crash struck another car, but nobody else was injured.

“Everything in the vehicle is just crushed,” said Washington State Patrol Sgt. Julie Fisher. The agency received a call reporting the crash at 4:55 a.m., he added.

“Investigators think it was going at a speed of up to 100 miles per hour,” Fisher said. The vehicle “came on the freeway really quickly, lost control, went into the HOV lane, struck the barrier on the left side, then rolled several times.”

The driver, a man about 40 years old from Renton, was pronounced dead at the scene, Fisher said. The next of kin have not yet been contacted.

Southbound I-5 was fully reopened by approximately 9:30 a.m.