Washington Gov. Jay Inslee dropped his presidential campaign Wednesday evening, announcing it had become clear that his climate change-focused campaign would not be successful.

The Associated Press, citing two people close to Inslee, reported that he plans to run for a third term as governor.

Since launching his campaign in March, Inslee has laid out a series of ambitious plans to combat climate change, calling it the preeminent issue the next president must take on. Those plans have drawn praise from activists, environmentalists and even his fellow candidates, but Inslee was unable to catch on with voters in early polls.

His campaign on Monday, celebrated that he’d amassed 130,000 separate donors, surpassing a threshold set by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to qualify for the third televised debate next month. But he was never close to the DNC’s other threshold — 2% support in early polls. He didn’t reach the mark in any poll and his polling average hovered just barely above zero.

“Our mission to defeat climate change must continue to be central to our national discussion – and must be the top priority for our next president,” Inslee wrote in a message to supporters Wednesday night. “But I’ve concluded that my role in that effort will not be as a candidate to be the next president of the United States.”

Inslee, through a campaign spokeswoman, declined an interview request. He said he would provide a statement Thursday about his political plans.

Advertising

In his letter to supporters, he noted that almost every Democratic presidential candidate has released plans to fight climate change and that both MSNBC and CNN are planning climate town-hall events, partially in response to his repeated calls for a climate-focused debate.

Other officials, including Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz and King County Executive Dow Constantine have said they were eyeing the governor’s office should Inslee choose not to run for a third term.

Constantine, Wednesday night, said Inslee had called to say he was ending his presidential bid. He said the two had discussed Inslee’s forthcoming plans, but Constantine wouldn’t say what they were.

“I’ll let him speak,” said Constantine, referring to an expected Thursday announcement by Inslee.

Constantine credited Inslee with successfully inserting climate change into the debate among Democratic presidential contenders.

“They’re going to have a climate debate on CNN in large part because of his efforts and I think that’s critical,” said Constantine. “I think that he did a great service to our nation and the world in demanding that the most important issue be front and center.”

This story will be updated.