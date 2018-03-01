Share story

By

The statue of Ivar Haglund feeding seagulls at the base of Madison Street is a point of reference along Seattle’s evolving waterfront. Are you like me, counting the days for the Alaskan Way Viaduct to come down?

This sketch might be the start of a series of drawings I’ve wanted to do walking Madison Street. Did you know it’s the only Seattle street that directly connects Elliott Bay with Lake Washington?

Seattle Sketcher Gabriel Campanario: 206.464.8795 or gcampanario@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @seattlesketcher. Gabriel Campanario illustrates life in the Puget Sound region. He has been living and drawing in Seattle since 2006. He's a Seattle Times artist, founder of Urban Sketchers nonprofit, Spaniard, husband and father.