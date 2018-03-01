The statue of Ivar Haglund feeding seagulls at the base of Madison Street is a point of reference along Seattle’s evolving waterfront. Are you like me, counting the days for the Alaskan Way Viaduct to come down?
This sketch might be the start of a series of drawings I’ve wanted to do walking Madison Street. Did you know it’s the only Seattle street that directly connects Elliott Bay with Lake Washington?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.