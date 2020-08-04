Washington’s primary election is upon us, and turnout is running ahead of four years ago — but that’s not a terribly high hurdle.

In 2016, just 35% of voters participated in the August primary. As of Monday, turnout was trending 10 percentage points higher, with nearly 1.3 million ballots — accounting for about 28% of registered voters — already received by elections officials.

There is still time for procrastinators. Ballots for the all-mail election must be postmarked or deposited in drop boxes by 8 p.m. Tuesday, and people can register to vote or get replacement ballots up to the cutoff.

The Aug. 4 primary results will determine Nov. 3 general-election matchups for nine statewide elected offices, 10 congressional and 124 legislative races, as well as some judicial and local offices.

Washington’s top-two primary — sometimes called a jungle primary — pits all candidates for each race against one another on the same ballot, regardless of political party. The two who get the most votes advance to the general election.

2020 Election Resources For more information about voting, ballot drop boxes, accessible voting and online ballots, contact your county elections office. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Aug. 4. King County: 206-296-8683 or st.news/vote-kingcounty

Snohomish County: 425-388-3444 or st.news/vote-snocounty

Kitsap County: 360-337-7128 or st.news/vote-kitsapcounty

Pierce County: 253-798-8683 or st.news/vote-piercecounty For more information on your ballot, in any county, go to: myvote.wa.gov Voters’ guide for primary 2020: voter.votewa.gov

The marquee contest is also the most crowded, as 35 candidates filed to challenge Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s to become the state’s first three-term governor since Republican Dan Evans in 1972.

Five Republicans have emerged as likely top contenders, all highly critical of Inslee’s orders shutting down businesses and mandating mask-wearing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The only household name is longtime anti-tax initiative sponsor Tim Eyman, running for political office for the first time. But his name identification has not translated into a clear lead in polling.

Loren Culp, the police chief of Republic, Ferry County, known for declaring he won’t enforce a voter-passed gun-control initiative, has shown momentum and is barnstorming the state with a series of in-person political rallies.

Another newcomer, Raul Garcia, an emergency room doctor from Yakima, has positioned himself as a comparative moderate, landing endorsements from GOP stalwarts including Evans and former Attorney General Rob McKenna.

Former Bothell Mayor Joshua Freed has poured hundreds of thousands of dollars of his own money into his campaign and says he can bring together a coalition to defeat Inslee.

State Sen. Phil Fortunato of Auburn is the only elected official among the major GOP contenders and says his experience in the state Capitol would make him better positioned to hit the ground running as governor.

Other races to watch:

*Lieutenant Governor. Cyrus Habib’s surprise decision to leave politics for a religious order has left a crowded open-seat race with 11 candidates. The two most prominent Democrats are U.S. Rep. Denny Heck of the Olympia area’s 10th Congressional District and state Sen. Marko Liias of Lynnwood. Top Republicans include Ann Davison Sattler, a former Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for Seattle City Council in 2019, and Marty McClendon, the GOP candidate who ran against Habib in 2016.

*Attorney General. Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, is also seeking a third term. Three Republican attorneys are competing to face him in November: Mike Vaska, a moderate GOP leader and longtime business attorney; Matt Larkin, an attorney for his family manufacturing business; and Brett Rogers, a lawyer and former Seattle police officer.

*10th Congressional District. Heck’s retirement in the 10th Congressional District has spurred a 19-candidate primary scrum. Democrats looking to succeed him include former state Rep. Kristine Reeves; state Rep. Beth Doglio and former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland, as well as socialist truck driver Joshua Collins and former Heck aide Phil Gardner. Nancy Dailey Slotnick, 56, an Army veteran and security consultant, is the leading Republican in the race.



Anticipating a possible late surge, Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s office has been advising counties to prepare for turnout as high as 60% or 70%, said spokesperson Kylee Zabel.

In King County, elections officials were projecting turnout of 43%. So far, ballots have been arriving slightly slower than the county expected, but many voters wait until the last day to drop off ballots, said Halei Watkins, a spokesperson for King County Elections.

Watkins advised voters to use drop boxes if they still need to return ballots, noting Postal Service pickup and processing times vary “and there’s no guarantee that their ballot would receive an on-time postmark if they stick it in their mail box.”

Those who want to mail it should do so at a post office, she said.

In addition to its Renton headquarters, King County Elections has opened a voting center at CenturyLink Field Event Center for anyone who needs to register at the last minute, or pick up a replacement ballot.

Both locations are open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

