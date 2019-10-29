Get outside and look at those fall leaves while you can: They’re particularly spectacular this year, but the season could end quickly.

The tens of thousands of people new to the area this year may have discovered that, despite being known more for our evergreen trees, we do get beautiful fall colors here in the Puget Sound region.

It’s just that usually, by this time of year, we’ve had a big rainy windstorm that’s knocked all the foliage off our deciduous trees and turned it into brown mush on the ground.

But we have a dry weather forecast for this week, and according to AccuWeather, the recent combination of abundant sunlight and cool, frostless nighttime temperatures has made this year a prime one for late leaf watching.

Because we don’t know when the next big wind and rain storm is coming, it might behoove you to crunch a few leaves under your feet soon. (You know you’ll feel better if you do.)

A foray outside almost anywhere ought to yield a chance to see at least a few trees with yellow, orange, red and purple leaves, but here are a few specific ideas to get you started.