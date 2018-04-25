“The hardest part is living with 20 strangers on a 70-foot boat,” says one crew member on the annual Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. “It’s quite a social experiment. You are relying on each other for your very lives.”

Do you like sleeping with strangers? What about wearing the same moldy clothes for weeks? And being wet and cold for months?

If this is your idea of fun, or a challenge, then look beyond TV’s “Survivor” for a true reality trip sailing around the world.

Participants in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, docked in Seattle for a few days, said the adrenaline rush, dangers and seasickness are worth it.

Yacht race For more information on the Clipper Round the World Race and its Seattle schedule, go to: www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Some, like Shannon Dean, a 54-year-old nurse from Seattle, are circumnavigating the Earth, while others join up during legs of the race, like the one they just completed from Qingdao, China, to Seattle, that took about 33 days.

Crew members, largely volunteers who pay for the “privilege” of joining the race, often have little experience at sailing before launching on the mentally and physically taxing journey. After training for a month, people from different parts of the world who know nothing about each other must work as a team, sleep in shifts in small bunks and endure extreme weather.

“You’re sleeping in a wet bunk, a wet sleeping bag and every single stitch of clothing is wet,” Dean said. “It’s not a luxury cruise.”

The 11 yachts, which originally departed Liverpool, England, about nine months ago, will leave Seattle on Sunday, racing to Panama. The entire journey will end 40,000 nautical miles later in Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

The Clipper race, started in 1996, groups amateur sailors with skippers for an 11-month endurance race through the world’s oceans. The race has eight legs.

The yachts are open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday at Bell Harbor Marina.

On the 5,528-nautical-mile trip from Qingdao to Seattle, Dean said she and the other 19 people on the crew of the yacht Visit Seattle encountered a storm with 110 knot — 127 mph — winds.

Some of the biggest waves — 46-feet high — crashed over Dean’s head. Others knocked her to the deck.

“You get slammed down and you peal yourself up and do it again,” said Dean, who paid approximately $75,000 for the adventure.

Dean was so cold that her hands and feet were often numb and then painful.

“It was hard to walk,” she said. “I would just crawl.”

She still has no feeling in her fingertips, and her feet tingle.

On another boat — hotelplanner.com — 23-year-old Adrian Hemmes of Germany said “the harsh conditions zap your energy. The raw power of nature makes you feel humble.”

Maeve Hutchings of Ireland, a 47-year-old mother of three, told her husband to sign up for the first legs of the race. Then she signed up for other legs — Seattle to the end of the race in Northern Ireland.

She packed a toaster and kettle for the hotelplanner.com yacht and will leave Sunday.

“It’s a major challenge and adventure,” she said. “I have letters from my three kids that I’m not to open until I’m feeling a little down.”

Dangers and risks can, but rarely, become deadly.

However, on the third leg of the trip — from South Africa to Australia — a 60-year-old man from England on the Great Britain yacht was washed overboard in gale-force winds while helping change sails on Nov. 18. He was buried at sea.

“It shakes up a crew,” said Clipper Race founder Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, who was the first person to single-handedly circumnavigate the globe nonstop in 1969. “Our initial reaction is, ’what about the crew on the boat, they’ve lost a friend.’ ”

The competition is not only on the water between yachts, but also inside each cabin where food fuels the cold, exhausted and sleep-deprived crew.

In the bare-bones kitchen, people take turns being on “mother watch,” cooking for up to 22 people. Surprisingly, sailors bake bread and cake, trying to prepare meals better than the last shift.

“It becomes a big bake off,” Hemmes said.