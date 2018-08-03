Hundreds of navy sailors have descended on Seattle for Seafair's Fleet Week, which continues through Sunday.

Sketched Aug. 2, 2018

Seafair Fleet Week ship tours Ship tours are free this weekend on the Seattle waterfront.

When:

Friday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for Canadian ships; 2-7 p.m. for U.S. ships

Saturday: 9 a.m.-noon

Sunday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where:

Pier 69: Royal Canadian Navy, HMCS Yellowknife, HMCS Whitehorse

Pier 90: U.S. Navy, USS Momsen, USS Somerset

Information, rules and safety notes: www.seafair.com/events/2018/fleet-week

Hundreds of navy sailors have descended on Seattle for Seafair’s Fleet Week, which continues through Sunday.

My guess is that most of them know little about Seattle, so when I saw some wandering around the waterfront Thursday afternoon, I felt like stopping to chat and giving them some pointers. I know from sketching this scene years ago that they have little time to spend in town.

Petty Officer Douglas Holt said he had not been to Seattle in 10 years and was surprised to see a major new attraction along Alaskan Way: the Seattle Great Wheel. For a wider view of how downtown has changed, I recommended a stop at the Starbucks on the 40th floor of the Columbia Center or, even better, the Sky View Observatory on the 73rd floor.



My brief chat and sketch of Holt led me to the his warship, the HMCS Whitehorse, and to more conversations with friendly sailors from the Royal Canadian Navy. Officier Commandant Donald R. Thompson-Greiff said the Whitehorse and its sister ship, the Yellowknife, had just arrived in Seattle after participating in RIMPAC , a joint a military exercise in the Pacific that included 46 warships from 25 nations and a combined force of 25,000 personnel. After all this time out at sea, Thompson said he was looking forward to stopping at Ivar’s and relaxing at a coffee shop.

Seaman Rhys Didtrek, who was on duty leading tours at the Whitehorse, said he had only had time to step off the ship to go get a haircut. And seaman Caroline Doyle said she was hoping to find a good place to eat sushi during her free time. I recommended a visit to Uwajimaya.

It would be impossible to chat one-on-one with all the sailors who are visiting Seattle for Fleet Week, but I hope some of them will read this post and pick up some ideas of things to do.