DaRelle Lamarque practices the art of contact staff at Volunteer Park in Seattle recently. "It's all about balance and momentum and body awareness," says Lamarque, about how to keep the staff moving, often without the use of his hands. Lamarque, who served in the army and is starting his nursing-school prerequisite classesat Seattle Central College, said he enjoys the expressive nature of the art form. (Courtney Pedroza/The Seattle Times) DaRelle Lamarque practices the art of contact staff at Volunteer Park in Seattle.
