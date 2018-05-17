Crews Thursday night plan to remove a massive tarp hiding construction to the famous observation deck that began last year.

The Space Needle’s makeover is nearly complete, and it’s time for the big reveal.

Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, crews plan to remove a massive tarp hiding construction to the famous observation deck that began last year.

Then, they’ll spend a month or so removing a 100-ton elevated scaffold platform, according to project leaders of the Seattle Center.

“It’s a wrap!” a Facebook post by the Seattle Center says.

“We can’t wait to see it!” a tweet by the institution adds.

The $100 million renovation project includes translucent floors and a new motor in the Needle’s rotating restaurant, as well as a glass panels to separate patrons and the sky.

Other changes include fresh paint on the exterior, and, possibly, more elevators.

With the updates, Space Needle CEO Ron Sevart said last year, “We’re appealing to a wider range of people.”

Crews worked on a heavy, open-air platform underneath the restaurant to do the new flooring, hoisted about 400 feet above the ground. Tarps helped prevent wind and rain from interfering with their progress.

The revamp, funded entirely by the Wright family, is the largest investment made in the Needle since it’s original construction.

The plot of land for the landmark was bought in 1961, just 13 months away from the planned attraction’s debut at the Seattle World’s Fair.