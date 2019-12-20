Local News It not only rained, it poured in and around Seattle Originally published December 20, 2019 at 4:30 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries A Seattle pro-impeachment demonstration the night before historic vote Picking out the perfect Christmas tree Seattle gets into the holiday spirit Streets and roadways were awash, and in some cases, washed out. Share story By Amanda Snyder Seattle Times photo staff Amanda Snyder is a Seattle Times staff photographer. Reach her at asnyder@seattletimes.com. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.