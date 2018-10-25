The Issaquah School District said it's reviewing the lawsuit with its lawyers, "but generally denies any allegations of legal wrongdoing."

Two women are suing the Issaquah School District for allegedly failing to protect them from bullying after one was sexually assaulted by two star athletes from Skyline High School.

The district has denied the allegations in the lawsuit filed Thursday in King County Superior Court.

According to the lawsuit, school-district employees refused to investigate a claim by one of the women after she was sexually assaulted by two male students in 2014 because they were star football players. All of the students involved attended Skyline High at the time, the suit says.

Superintendent Ron Theile, Skyline High School Principal Donna Hood and school police officer Chris Burton didn’t address repeated complaints by the woman, her sister or their mother for more than two years following the incident, according to the lawsuit filed on behalf of the two sisters.

During that time, the women accuse the football players and other students of bullying them and severely vandalizing their home, forcing them to move. School and district officials didn’t intervene to stop the harassment and instead tried to protect the boys, the lawsuit alleges. It asks the court to compensate the women with an undisclosed amount of money for emotional distress and to order the district to release its records in the dispute.

The victim reported the incident to police and records filed with the lawsuit show both of the accused boys pleaded guilty in 2015 to a gross misdemeanor charge of assault with sexual motivation. The boys didn’t receive jail time, but one was placed on probation and both were banned from coming in contact with the victim, according to the documents.

The boys transferred to another school but the girl and her sister continued to be harassed by them and other students at Skyline High School, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit doesn’t identify the students by name. It only uses their initials.

The Issaquah School District is reviewing the lawsuit with its lawyers, “but generally denies any allegations of legal wrongdoing,” it said in an emailed statement. The district said the safety of its students is “of paramount importance,” and that it has procedures in place to receive, investigate and respond to “all forms of misconduct and defers investigations to local law enforcement when the situation is outside of our jurisdiction.”