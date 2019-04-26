Below are some of the most interesting or insightful comments from articles on seattletimes.com over the past week. They have been lightly edited for spelling, grammar and punctuation.

See a comment you think should be included in next week’s roundup? Email editor Gina Cole at gcole@seattletimes.com. And be sure to hit the “Respect” button!

“I regularly visited my students after they had good days in school. It opened teacher-parent communication with parents of behavior-problem kids and that gave the parents a more realistic picture of what was going on in school. The parents were less likely to believe the wild stories their kids told them, and were more supportive in discipline, homework and attendance concerns.

Schools I taught at where home visits were mandated weren’t always effective. Some teachers were simply interested in the extra money in their paycheck. We generally visited in teams with another teacher; those interested in only the money were watching the clock. As soon as the required 15 minutes was up, they wanted to be out the door. The kids and parents can tell when a teacher can’t wait to get out of their house.”

— user580993 (April 19, 2019)

“Interesting article.

I challenged myself that past few months to shop only at my local discounted food store (Grocery Outlet). While everything I would typically buy wasn’t always available, I was able to purchase many quality ingredients at really good, bargain prices. And guess what? My family ate both healthy and well at a much lower cost!

I don’t feel anything I found available at my local discount market was a low-quality option. There were plenty of whole grains (Bob’s Red Mill had a huge section!), fresh vegetables, quality meats. brand name coffees, beverages. Many of the food choices were organic.

This experiment has changed my perspective on how I feel about my own food choices and has me now questioning whether my choices are truly needs, or simply things I want.

I’m pushing myself towards finding new, less-costly ways to feed my family. It’s great!

Last note, isn’t voicing a criticism of low-quality food options while also touting $48/dozen doughnuts a bit hypocritical?”

— Your friendly neighbor (April 22, 2019)

“Isn’t it about time that we all wake up and get a clue? Rather than attacking each other for our political party affiliations and our liberal or conservative values, it is time to stand together and demand more from all our elected officials, regardless of party.

Politics has become too much about ‘party’ and not enough about America. Elected officials spend so much time raising money, rallying their bases, fighting against each other and campaigning that it is no wonder so little gets done. It’s all about power and hardly about governing.

The worst thing is that they do it in the media, entirely to grab our attention. Perhaps they are trying to divert our attention from god knows what. I think they are certainly doing it to divide US. The more that each party can push its loyal followers to extremes, the more they can count on us in elections.

Political discourse seems more about inciting mobs than trying to find a reasonable middle ground. Look at what routinely happens in Seattle City Council meetings when certain issues are on the agenda. Look at Matt Shea’s stupidity. Consider the visuals of the Kavanaugh hearings. And it goes on and on. Doesn’t matter which party. Doesn’t matter which level . . . local, state or federal. It seems that the goal is to divide us and keep us divided. Has no one ever heard the axiom ‘united we stand, divided we fall’?

The fact is that both liberal and conservative values are important. We must progress as a nation to make sure that all our citizens have free access to the opportunities that lead to ‘the American Dream.’ We must also be accountable as a nation to preserve the American ideal that has brought us this far. (I realize that America hasn’t reached its full potential and there is a disparity of opportunity, but are we ready to give up on it?)

It’s a simple idea: free people can govern themselves. We (the people) need to step up and hold ourselves accountable for holding our elected representatives accountable for the promises they’ve made and for their oaths of office. If we don’t do that, we risk surrendering our individual freedom to political institutions. Then the dream is extinguished.

Please, let’s work harder at finding the common ground among us and collectively holding our elected representatives accountable for being the leaders they told us they will be.”

— user15366017219433 (April 22, 2019)

“Moira Macdonald writes a wonderful piece of nostalgia, with all the reasons we go to bookstores, video stores, libraries for the browsing and discovery that is hard to experience online. Yet my sympathy was marred by the photo with ‘burn Netflix’ — I am overseas, and Netflix (or other similar services) is how I get access to movies, documentaries, TV specials and series. I still would love to visit Reckless Video if it were in my neighborhood. Or maybe when I am back in Seattle, I”ll make a special trip. But not having a car, it’s a long bike ride or a couple buses to get there.”

— user1044977 (April 23, 2019)

“I’ve actually got two Reckless video discs of Justice League (the animated series) in my living room right now, and I plan to pick up two more this evening.

For those of you that haven’t given it a try, the video rental store experience still works! Their location is within a 15-minute bike ride from the Northgate Target in the north to the Roosevelt Whole Foods in the south. All of the rentals are for seven days, and the browsing experience just simply exceeds the streaming service searching experience all of the time. The movie selection is great, and it pairs nicely with the little retail neighborhood there — many times I’ve placed an order at Snappy Dragon, run across the street to look for an interesting movie, and picked up my food before heading home.

When I get home, I’ve been out among the people in my neighborhood, passed by a park on the way, and been a member of my community. This stuff matters.”

— CWiswell (April 23, 2019)

“I was once a juror on a court case involving many millions of dollars in disputed claims, and the last thing you want is for the jury to be annoyed by your carelessness. The jury is likely to wind up disliking all the parties involved and you really don’t want to give them any reason to do so. By the end of the deliberations, I would have loved to have been able to take the money and give it to anybody else, but that wasn’t in the powers that we were given.”

— frank256 (April 23, 2019)

“I’ve been watching the demolition on the SDOT cams and it looks like they could go faster. Right now they are breaking up the rubble on-site and separating the concrete from the rebar and trucking both away separately. It seems that if they just trucked the uncrushed rubble away to a remediation site they could more quickly progress through the spans.

Also, there have been a few equipment breakdowns that have cost them a day or two.”

— user15185606048225 (April 23, 2019)

“Running two or three weeks behind on a complex demolition project should not be a big shock. In Seattle, projects fall behind just based on trucks stuck in traffic.

They are doing a good job with dust and debris control. I would not want to hurry them at the cost of cutting corners.”

— Sea68 (April 23, 2019)

“Count me in, too!

‘I’m not surprised he came out because really his platform can’t get any higher than where it is now,’ said an Eastern Conference front-office executive.

When Jaylen won Pac-12 POY, I thought he’d be gone. His game improved markedly from frosh to sophomore, as his 50.2% (FG) and 44% (3PT) numbers indicate. I think teams know he’s a scorer, has run the team some, and has had the ball in his hands at the end of games. As much as I would love to have him return, it feels like the right time for him to go.

Hopefully, this announcement will help Jaden McDaniels decide to become a Dawg: a line-up of Quade, Naz, Jaden, Isaiah, and BPJ would be awesome to see in Hop’s zone; add Hamier, Bey, Hardy, Sam, Roberts, and RaeQuan to the mix, and there are a few good rotation options.

My best to Jaylen. It feels to me bit like when IT entered the draft, even though he had a year of eligibility left. He was clear-minded about it and just wanted a chance, and was the last player selected, to go on to great success in the NBA.

Go Jaylen! Go Dawgs! Come to Montake, Jaden! WOOF!”

— dubldawg (April 24, 2019)