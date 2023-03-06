For Washington residents, what you earn largely depends on where you live, and, with most of the state’s wealth concentrated in Seattle-King County, proximity matters a great deal.

In 2021, personal average income of Washingtonians grew 7.9% statewide to $73,775 annually. That’s higher than the national average growth rate of 7.7%, and higher than the average per capita income of $64,189.

But, while incomes grew across Washington’s 39 counties, residents of all but two counties earned below the state average, according to estimates from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Only residents of King and San Juan counties recorded above average incomes, with the average in King County disproportionately growing past $100,000 in 2021 to $108,212.

Across the state, residents of 25 counties earn about half or less than half that. Their incomes compare to those in Alabama, Arkansas and Missouri, where the average income is much lower than the national number.

Per capita personal income — personal income divided by population — covers earnings from a variety of sources beyond wages, including nonlabor sources such as investment enterprises and other ventures.

In terms of the growth rate, Cowlitz in the rural southwest, Stevens in the east and Pierce in the Puget Sound ranked the highest. However their actual personal incomes were about half that of King County, which ranked seventh for its growth rate.

King County, which together with Pierce and Snohomish counties covers the Seattle — Tacoma — Bellevue metropolitan statistical area, ranked seventh statewide for its income growth rate, indicating incomes there are not only larger, but also growing faster than in other parts of the state.

Wages only tell part of the story of King County’s economy. A small number of high-wage employees, such as well-compensated tech and finance workers, can skew the average, making it appear as if income gains are broadly felt.

Further, a substantial portion of King County’s personal income is not earned from labor but from assets, which are generating wealth at more than double the national average, according to a 2021 report. These assets include stock dividends, shareholder cash payments, bond investments and rental income from investment properties.

In the Seattle metropolitan area, average personal income was $89,274, lower than the King County average because of smaller incomes of Pierce and Snohomish counties. But the region is still one of the top 10 metro areas in the U.S. for personal income. With a 8.4% growth rate, personal incomes increased more than the national average of 7.3%.

East of the Cascades, the Spokane metropolitan area ranked 212th of 383 metros nationally, demonstrating the state’s yawning gap in personal incomes.

Spokane’s is the state’s second most populous metropolitan region, stretching across Spokane and Stevens counties and recording personal incomes of $53,278 and $47,613 respectively.

Garfield and Lincoln counties in the east recorded a minimal increase in incomes in 2021, while Franklin County recorded the lowest personal income average of $45,937, comparable to the statewide average of Mississippi.