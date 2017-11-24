Sketched Nov. 22, 2017
These massive white walls facing the intersection of Stewart Street and Ninth Avenue are part of the new Hyatt Regency hotel scheduled to open on this downtown block sometime next year.
My memory of what this block looked like before redevelopment is still pretty sharp. This is the site of the old Greyhound bus station, which was built in the 1920s as the hub of the Seattle-Everett Interurban rail line. Here I made sketches of passengers waiting to board buses just four years ago.
Many big construction projects are nearing completion downtown within the next year. Are you liking what you see? I might not be alone thinking that Seattle’s big architectural projects, with exceptions such as the Amazon biospheres, are getting uglier.
In this case, I can’t say I miss the grimy aspect the bus station had in recent times, but I’m not sure how I feel about this monster of a shoebox either; the entire project is billed as the largest hotel north of San Francisco. The more I walk by it, the more I wonder if Seattle has given up on architecture that can both serve the people who will use it and please the eyes of those of us who have to look at it every day.
