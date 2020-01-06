At a news conference held Monday by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, an Iranian-born woman said she, her husband and their two young children — all American citizens — were held and questioned at the Canadian border for five hours over the weekend before they were allowed to reenter the United States.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers held the family’s passports and car keys during that time, which lasted from about midnight to 5 a.m. Sunday, said Negah Hekmati, an interior designer who lives with her family in Kirkland. Her husband is a Microsoft software engineer.

“My kids were so anxious,” Hekmati said of her son, 8, and daughter, 5. They didn’t want to sleep because they were worried their parents might be taken to jail.

The account, and many others like it, led Jayapal and community leaders appearing with her Monday to cast doubt on CBP’s Sunday denial that it had been detaining Iranian Americans or that there was a federal directive to do so amid talk of a possible war with Iran following the U.S. killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

They may not have been held in a locked room, but “these families were not free to leave,” said Jorge Barón, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. Barón traveled to the Blaine CBP station Sunday afternoon, where he said he saw 40 to 50 people in the waiting room and met three families who had been questioned. He talked to one woman from Bellevue who said she was held for about 11 hours.

Barón, an attorney, said he asked to be present while CBP officials questioned people but was turned down.

Jayapal, whose office estimates that as many as 150 citizens and legal permanent residents were questioned for prolonged periods at the Blaine crossing, said she made a point of holding the news conference quickly after hearing what happened.

“You have to make it clear from the beginning that this is unacceptable,” she said. The congresswoman said she is reintroducing a bill that would allow people to have attorneys present during questioning by border officials.

She also said she is working urgently with other members of Congress to try to pass a bill that would prevent President Donald Trump from taking further military action against Iran without congressional authorization.

Border processing times seem to have returned to normal, according to those at the news conference, although Masih Fouladi, executive director of the Washington chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said “normal” often includes extra questioning for those who are Iran-born.

That hadn’t been the case for Hekmati and her family, though. They had previously lived in Canada and returned there often to vacation and visit family, usually whizzing past the CBP booths after only a few questions, she said.

This time, they had been in Canada for several days, skiing and seeing family, when they approached the crossing. When the officer found out that Hekmati and her husband had been born in Iran — one child was born in Canada and the other in the U.S. — the officer told them to park and go inside.

There, they were asked to give information about family members in Iran, about the mandatory military service her husband did and about their Facebook and email accounts. When they asked how long they would have to wait, the officers were pleasant but said, “this is out of our hands,” Hekmati said.

CBP spokesman Jason Givens said the agency stands by its Sunday statement, which attributed delays to “increased volume and reduced staff during the holiday season.”