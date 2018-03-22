Bellevue police and fire investigators are asking for help from the public about the cause of a suspicious fire that damaged a vacant mosque in Bellevue Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 14700 block of Main Street at the Islamic Center of Eastside. The building had previously been damaged in a fire set by a man in January 2017.

Wednesday’s fire was doused and the investigation began with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI.

Police are asking anyone with video of the fire to contact the Bellevue Police Department at PDTipline@bellevuewa.gov.

In addition, anyone with information on how the fire started is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or to make an online tip by going to www.crimestoppers.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest and charges or grand-jury indictment of a felony offender.