Interstate 90 reopened about four hours after a semitruck traveling west spun out and overturned near Easton, Kittitas County, on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking three lanes of traffic, state transportation officials said.

The semi turned on its side on the Denny Creek Bridge near milepost 50 around 2:15 p.m., said Summer Derrey, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation.

Eastbound traffic was also closed five miles west of the summit due to spinouts, WSDOT officials tweeted just before 5 p.m.

Both directions reopened around 6 p.m. Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drives and four-wheel drives, Derrey said.

The truck was “touching guardrail to guardrail,” she said. “The crews were able to push the semi out of the way and got the backup that was stuck. There was a pinch point between the wreck and the summit, and some drivers were trapped in there.”

About 1,000 cars were stuck in the 2-mile backup between the wreck and the Snoqualmie Pass summit, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.

There were no injuries during the wreck, said Trooper Rick Johnson.

“Just know it’s snowing and road conditions are less than ideal,” Johnson said. “If you can delay your trip, delay your trip.”