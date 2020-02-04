A semitruck traveling west on Interstate 90 spun out and overturned near Easton, Kittitas County, on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking three lanes of traffic, state transportation officials said.

The semi turned on its side on Denny Creek Bridge near milepost 50 around 2:15 p.m., said Summer Derrey, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation. It has since been pushed to the side of the highway.

I-90 will reopen at Easton and Ellensburg at 6 p.m., she said.

Eastbound traffic was also closed five miles west of the summit due to spinouts, WSDOT officials tweeted just before 5 p.m.

The truck was “touching guardrail to guardrail,” Derrey said. “The crews were able to push the semi out of the way and got the backup that was stuck. There was a pinch point between the wreck and the summit, and some drivers were trapped in there.”

About 1,000 cars were stuck in the 2-mile backup between the wreck and the Snoqualmie Pass summit, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.

There were no injuries during the wreck, said Trooper Rick Johnson.

“Just know it’s snowing and road conditions are less than ideal,” Johnson said. “If you can delay your trip, delay your trip.”