The four accidents Sunday afternoon have shut down Interstate 5 southbound.

A driver going the wrong way on southbound Interstate 5 near Arlington on Sunday afternoon caused four separate collisions, one of them fatal, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crashes occurred near the intersection of I-5 and State Route 530, and caused the freeway’s southbound lanes to be shut down for more than three hours, State Patrol Trooper H. Axtman tweeted. Traffic was detoured to State Route 530.

Axtman said the wrong-way driver got on I-5 at 116th Street in Marysville. The crashes occurred around milepost 208 in Arlington, just north of the Smokey Point rest area.

The driver was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence.