Public outcry has doused a plan by the Trump Administration to massively hike fees at the nation’s most popular national parks during peak visitor season. In Washington state, Mount Rainier and Olympic National Park were targeted for the increase.

The Trump Administration has backed off its plan to triple entrance fees at the country’s most popular national parks during peak visiting season, including Mount Rainier and Olympic, after howls of public outcry.

The National Park Service instead announced the U.S. Department of the Interior’s new plan to implement minor increases to fees at all 117 National Park Service parks that collect fees, amounting generally to no more than a $5 increase.

That scaled-back proposal is expected to raise about $60 million per year.

The administration last October proposed tripling fees to as high as $70 per car at peak season at 17 of the country’s most popular parks, to help pay for the Park Service’s $11.6 billion backlog in needed repairs. However, the increase, while hitting visitors hard, would have addressed less than one percent of the problem.

The public would not stand for it. The National Parks Conservation Association in its analysis of public comments to the proposal found that 98 percent of more than 110,000 public comments from across the country opposed the increase.

Most seven-day vehicle passes to enter national parks will be increased by $5 and will be implemented at most national parks by June 1.

All the revenue raised from the fee increase will remain with the National Park Service, and most if it will stay at the park where it was collected.

The funds will be used for maintenance at parks that are seeing record numbers of visits, with 1.5 billion visits in the last five years, the department reported in a news release about the decision.

In the release, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke thanked the public for its reaction to the original fee proposal.

“Your input has helped us develop a balanced plan that focuses on modest increases at the 117 fee-charging parks as opposed to bigger increases proposed for 17 highly-visited parks.

“The $11.6 billion maintenance backlog isn’t going to be solved overnight and will require a multi-tiered approach as we work to provide badly needed revenue to repair infrastructure.”

Rob Smith, regional director of the National Parks Conservation Association’s Northwest regional office in Seattle, said the slow-moving train wreck from the original proposal to its pullback points to the need for a better long-term solution to park maintenance.

“A $5 solution will not solve a several-billion-dollar problem.”

He urged support for the National Park Service Legacy Act that would put excess, unobligated oil and gas revenue that would otherwise be returned to the treasury into a dedicated fund created for park maintenance over the course of the next 50 years.

U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, said he proposed the bill as a bipartisan solution to the maintenance problem at the nation’s parks that doesn’t saddle visitors with what is a national obligation.

Washington state’s elected officials and outdoor luminaries pushed back on the original fee increase. Jim Whittaker, best known as the first American to summit Mount Everest, said he was outraged by the fee increase and invited elected officials and the general public to bury it.

“We have to get people outdoors,” Whittaker said at a news conference called by U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell. “Let everyone go; I don’t want to walk the trails with just the 1 percenters. I want to be with everyone … We need nature. Don’t price anyone out of the wilderness. No child left indoors!”

His became a rallying cry of unrelenting opposition.

“Thankfully Secretary Zinke heard our outrage and abandoned his shortsighted plan” said Hilary Franz, state Commissioner of Public Lands, in a statement. “I want to thank the thousands of Washingtonians who joined me in calling for a more thoughtful approach to addressing maintenance backlogs in our national parks.

“I know firsthand the difficulty public agencies face in maintaining recreational lands. But governments must fully commit to ensuring everyone — regardless of age, race, or income bracket — has the opportunity to experience our treasured public lands.”