A national animal rights group is seeking an investigation into an Everett animal testing laboratory where a federal inspection this summer found multiple Animal Welfare Act violations that allegedly resulted in the deaths and injuries of primates and a pig.

Four crab-eating macaques, each about 2 years old, had to be euthanized due to “potential adverse effects” after they were given an incorrect dose of a test substance, according to a Nov. 11 U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection report.

A fifth primate suffered an arm fracture when an employee attempted to restrain the animal to administer a test substance, and a pig sustained a broken limb, which went undiagnosed for 15 days, the report said.

The flooring in eight pig enclosures, the USDA report said, was deemed structurally unsafe, and may have led to the pig’s injury.

The facility, located near Merrill Creek Parkway and Seaway Boulevard, is operated by Canadian company Altasciences and was previously owned by SNBL USA until 2018, according to Herald Net.

Altasciences did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Two years before the facility was sold, the USDA fined the facility $185,000 and suspended its license for at least a month, after 38 monkeys died.

Stop Animal Exploitation Now (SAEN), an activist group that focuses on the treatment of research animals, filed a letter of complaint earlier this month calling on the USDA to open a new investigation and fine the lab up to $10,000 for every animal involved in the violations.

“Altasciences must not be allowed to get away with these totally unnecessary deaths and injuries,” SAEN Executive Director Michael Budkie said in the complaint. “Your office must demonstrate that Altasciences will be punished severely when, as with these monkey deaths and pig/monkey injuries, they fail so miserably to meet basic standards.”

According to the facility’s annual report filed with the USDA, the facility houses 289 dogs, 44 pigs and 3,367 nonhuman primates.