Gov. Jay Inslee said Saturday he would order Yakima County residents to wear masks while shopping or in other public places, a move that reflects what he termed an “existential threat” posed by soaring case counts of the virus there.

Inslee said the proclamation will be issued in the next several days and be a legal requirement that will order businesses not to sell products to customer who don’t wear face coverings.

“Essentially this means, no masks no services. No masks, no goods,” Inslee said. “This is the next step. Frankly, it is not necessarily the last step to mitigate measures in Yakima County … we are going to be swamped with a tidal wave of COVID-19 if we do not act now.”

Inslee added, “While I hear some voices saying that this is overblown, the facts are otherwise.”

The total positive case count in Yakima County, as of Friday, was 6,270. The county has seen 118 deaths from the virus, according to the Yakima Health District.

Inslee, in announcing the measure, spoke of an “imminent explosion” of the virus and noted that it could double in the next two weeks unless dramatic actions were taken.

Inslee, who previously lived in Yakima County, said all three of his sons were born there, and “the tragedy unfolding in Yakima is personal to me.”

Inslee said he is considering a similar order for other counties, but did not say which ones.