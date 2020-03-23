Gov. Jay Inslee will speak to Washington residents in a televised address Monday evening and lay out new plans for fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The address is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on TVW, the state government channel, and provided to other TV stations.

The announcement will involve “enhanced strategies to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

While details of those strategies were not immediately announced, Inslee has faced increasing pressure to order more restrictions such as shelter-in-pace decrees that have been imposed by other states and cities.

Over the past few weeks, Inslee has issued an escalating series of orders banning large public gatherings and has implored residents to voluntarily self-isolate as much as possible. But he has resisted a formal stay at home order. Last week, Inslee said it was not yet time to take the step, saying the state still had unused tools before a more restrictive order was invoked.

Inslee was not scheduled to field questions after the address but will make top aides available to answer questions from the media.

“This is an opportunity for the governor to directly address Washingtonians to give the latest updates on the state’s response to COVID-19,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

The pandemic has been especially devastating in Washington, with 1,996 cases and 95 deaths reported as of Sunday.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.