Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, in response to the ongoing coronavirus public health crisis, has suspended several key parts of the state’s government transparency laws late Tuesday, including portions of laws granting the public access to government meetings and records.

Inslee’s proclamation temporarily waives some requirements in Washington’s Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) that compel government bodies to hold meetings in public areas open to citizens, and in the state’s Public Records Act (PRA) that requires agencies to allow citizens access to public facilities where in person they can submit requests and copy and review public records.

The governor’s order also temporarily suspends the records law’s requirement that local and state public agencies must provide an initial response to a records request within five days, though it retains a general provision that agencies must respond to requests promptly.

Inslee’s proclamation contends “strict compliance” with the records law’s “regulatory obligations or limitations will prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action for coping with the COVID-19 State of Emergency in responding to public records requests by bringing people in contact with one another at a time when the virus is rapidly spreading.”

The proclamation extends until midnight April 23.

Toby Nixon, president of the Washington Coalition for Open Government, wrote in a journalism list-serve Tuesday that because most people already request and obtain records electronically, the changes “will not impact most requesters.”

Nixon also said his group is “encouraging the public to follow their local agencies via electronic participation when meetings are convened, and to submit the records requests they would normally make also through online means.”

Inslee explicitly stated in the proclamation that “transparency in state government and all of its political subdivisions is an important state policy.”

On Monday, when he issued a sweeping “stay at home” order for citizens, Inslee also identified as “critical” and an essential business the news media, which heavily relies on government access in its work.

But already, several local and state agencies have cited the coronavirus emergency when recently notifying reporters that their requests for public records are being delayed or otherwise extended.

Waiving the open meetings law’s requirement for convening in public facilities “works to prevent the gathering of people to further curb the spread of the virus,” according to a statement about the proclamation posted on the governor’s website.

The open meetings waiver addresses only “necessary and routine matters” of the law’s requirements, “or matters necessary to address the COVID-19 outbreak, for the 30 days the proclamation is active,” the statement said.

Inslee’s proclamation also refers to “a plethora of electronic, telephonic and other options that make it possible for the public to attend open public meetings remotely.”

The public records law’s requirement that citizens have access to government facilities to review and copy public records isn’t safe or feasible, Inslee’s office said, because many agencies are now closed under emergency orders. That also makes “it difficult to respond to requests in the five-day deadline,” according to the governor’s office.

“However, agencies are still expected to continue to respond promptly and to the greatest and fullest extent possible,” according to Inslee’s office.