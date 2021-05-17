Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Monday signed into law a carbon-cap program and a clean-fuels standard, but vetoed parts of those bills requiring a new statewide transportation-funding package in order for the ambitious climate legislation to take effect.

Inslee’s move essentially scrapped the “grand bargain” that was struck in the Senate to make sure those two bills passed the Legislature last month.

A statement released by the governor’s office Monday said that “there never was a grand bargain, as far as the governor’s role in the process is concerned …”

“Even without a veto a bargain that potentially delays urgent action on climate change and still not guarantee a transportation package is no bargain at all,” the statement said.

The governor’s maneuver could also raise questions — and potentially challenges — about whether the vetoes undertaken Monday exceed his executive authority. Last year, a Thurston County Superior Court judge invalidated a pair of vetoes made by Inslee, ruling that they fell outside the governor’s powers outlined in the state constitution.

Senate Bill 5126 is intended to drive down pollution to net zero emissions by 2050, down from 2018 levels of about 100 million metric tons. Doing that will require, among other things, big reductions in the use of fossil fuels by industries and a near phaseout of gasoline and diesel fuel for vehicles.

House Bill 1091 sets out to gradually require cleaner fuels in trucks, cars, trains, boats and aircraft that generate more than 44% of Washington’s total carbon emissions.

They both contained similar provisions that tied the legislation taking effect to a transportation funding package, which has been a difficult goal that the Legislature wrestled with this past session but was unable to reach an agreement. Even after the session, informal discussion continue among some legislators.

The language was contained in a section of SB 5126 that was vetoed.

In the clean fuels bill — House Bill 1091 — Inslee vetoed that language in a subsection, which could result in a legal challenge as to whether he exceeded his authority.

The governor also vetoed a third part of the cap-and-invest bill that required development of improved consultation with tribes about climate investments made under the act. He said that the bill required tribal consent for some climate projects involving their interest, which differs from the current approach, and does “not properly recognize the mutual, sovereign relationships between tribal governments and the state.”

The final versions of both bills — and the language vetoed by Inslee — provided that the programs would only take effect in the coming years if the Legislature passed a statewide transportation-spending package by then.

The language specified such a package — which typically funds roads, bridges and other projects — must include an increase in the gas tax “of at least 5 cents per gallon,” according to a legislative analysis of the bills.

Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-West Seattle, and sponsor of the clean-fuels bill, called Monday a historic day, even as he acknowledged “the vetoes introduce new issues” for lawmakers.

“It is a historic day. It is the day that Washington moved to the front of the pack in climate progress,” said Fitzgibbon. “The vetoes introduce new issues that we have to resolve in the Legislature in the future, but I don’t think that they detract from this day.”

The signing ceremony took place at Shoreline Community College and included Inslee signing into law a third climate-priority bill.

House Bill 1050 reduces greenhouse-gas emission from hydrofluorocarbons, which have a climate warning potential much higher than carbon dioxide. The law directs the Department of Ecology to establish a program to address these emissions from large air conditioners and refrigeration units, and also takes other steps to reduce the release of hydrofluorocarbons.

Earlier on Monday, at the Seattle Aquarium, Inslee signed into law a bill that requires plastic containers for beverages, household cleaning products and personal care products sold in Washington state to contain up to 50% post-consumer-use recycled content by 2031. Also, House Bill 5022 bans, by June 2024, the use of polystyrene foam in food-service containers, as well as in packaging peanuts and coolers. This type of plastic often cannot be recycled in state commercial facilities because it may be fouled by food waste.