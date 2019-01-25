The state of emergency directs Washington state agencies and departments to use their resources to assist affected areas in order to respond and recover.

OLYMPIA — With an outbreak of measles centered in Clark County, Gov. Jay Inslee Friday announced a state of emergency, calling the situation an “extreme public health risk that may quickly spread to other counties.”

There are 25 confirmed cases in Clark County, and a single known case in King County after a man in his 50s contracted measles and was hospitalized following a recent trip to Vancouver, according to a news release from Inslee’s office. As of Friday, Clark County Public Health had posted even higher numbers, with 30 confirmed and nine suspected cases.

The state of emergency directs state agencies and departments to use their resources to assist affected areas in their response.

Additionally, Washington’s Emergency Operations Center is coordinating resources to support the state Department of Health and local officials to reduce impacts of the outbreak, and assess for any possible long-term effects.

On Jan. 18, Clark County declared its own local public health emergency after the outbreak. Twenty-six of those suffering from the disease had not been immunized and the vaccination status of four others was unverified. Researchers called nearby Portland a “hot spot” for infections due to a high rate of non-medical exemptions from vaccines, according to The Washington Post.

Twenty-one of the 30 people infected in Clark County are under 10 years old, with eight between the ages of 11 and 18 and a lone case of someone between 19 and 29, according to the county’s Public Health Department. One person in Clark County has been hospitalized.

Measles symptoms include fever, rash, cough and red, watery eyes, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County. The highly contagious disease can be easily spread through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. Those at the highest risk for complications include infants and children under 5, adults older than 20, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

To avoid infecting others, Clark County Public Health urges anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles or are experiencing symptoms of the disease to call a health-care provider, to discuss being evaluated before going to a doctor.

Public Health officials have released a list of times and places in King County where non-immunized people could have been exposed to measles, such as a Boeing construction site in Auburn, high-school basketball games in Kent and multiple medical facilities in Covington.

Susceptible Clark County and Oregon locations include schools in Battle Ground and Vancouver, Portland International Airport and a number of churches.