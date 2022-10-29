A towering magenta bromeliad with a pool at its core is home to frogs and damselflies. Nearby, air plants cling to rigid pieces of bark. Fronds from palm and fern trees shoot out toward 35-foot ceilings. Begonias are showing off baby pink blossoms.

Some of them are decades old and have survived multiple shuffles to new homes. Others are extinct in the wild. Plants dating back to the Cretaceous Period — dinosaur times — help map out evolutionary patterns. It’s a living-learning environment and a green oasis amid classrooms, cafes and halls of books.

Over 3,000 species of plants live here at the University of Washington’s biology greenhouse. The rare and exotic specimens made their way home last fall after spending five years in an Eastside Amazon facility.

Four of the greenhouse’s collections are slated to open to the public one day a week starting in December. It’s a nice, warm, bright escape on dark, dreary Pacific Northwest winter days, said David Perkel, chair of the Biology department.

The 20,000-square-foot glass house, part of the new $171 million Life Sciences building, sits just off the Burke-Gilman Trail. It’s part of a tradition that began in 1915 in an old greenhouse outside Parrington Hall. Since then, students and professors have used these spaces to cultivate, conserve and study plants from deserts and tropics all over the world.

In 2016, the botany greenhouse built in 1949 was torn down. That greenhouse was beloved, said greenhouse manager Katie Sadler. It can still be seen as a logo emblazoned on alumni’s T-shirts.

That year, volunteers — including a dozen members of the Huskies football team — used handcarts to wheel out thousands of plants. They found their temporary home at an Eastside greenhouse once owned by Molbak’s.

In the old botany greenhouse, longtime manager Doug Ewing led volunteers and staff in caring for the more than 9,000 plants.

Inside the new digs, staff members get a bit of help from technology.

Little metal boxes measuring humidity, temperature and light hang in the middle of each of the nine rooms. Opening and closing windows, vents and shades are all automated processes. Lamps and fans turn on when triggered by changing temperatures and light.

Those processes can help cut down on energy use, Perkel said, and maintain the controlled environment students and professors need for their research.

Biology professor emeritus Toby Bradshaw helped shape the design for the new greenhouse over a decade ago. Over the years, he cared for thousands of plants at UW, studying how they adapt to different soils and attract pollinators. Even in the old facility, Bradshaw told the student newspaper, as many as 60,000 plants could be grown in the greenhouse for one experiment at a time.

The greenhouse is a dream for researchers like professor Adam Steinbrenner. He came to campus when it wasn’t much more than a construction site.

In his education or early teaching career, he’s never had access to a facility like this. “The standard among academic biology departments is just, like, not this,” he said.

Inside the square plastic pot he held last week was a half-foot-tall leafy specimen for some of his students’ experiments. His class uses cowpeas to test immune responses.

Applying caterpillar saliva to a cut on a plant’s leaf will elicit a stench that will attract parasitoids to kill the caterpillar, Steinbrenner said.

Graduates, undergrads and professors all share the space. It’s used by the school’s entire biology department.

Two of the greenhouse’s large bays are filled with plants for experiments. Rows of potted herbs and grasses are in a race to outgrow each other in one undergraduate class’s “competition experiment.”

In other classes, students are tasked with simply keeping a plant alive for the duration of the quarter. They use it as part of their lab, study it and write a report, Sadler said. At the end, they get to take it home.

White placards hang from the ceiling, identifying some of the rooms by their climate, including “desert,” “warm tropics” and “cool tropics.”

In the desert collection is a two-leafed plant, the welwitschia mirabilis, that can endure a 3,000-year lifetime on no more than a light mist. When treated right, it can grow tall enough to shade a small car, Sadler said. It’s tucked in behind dozens of cactuses and succulents from as far as South Africa.

Down the hall, little purple and green pitchers grow from the tail of one hanging plant’s leaves in the cool tropics room. Sadler poured water from one of the little traps while giving a media tour. This carnivorous plant keeps enzymes in its little pitchers, also known as pitfall traps, to digest caterpillars, flies and others who fall prey.

Beneath the pitchers are eye-like Venus’ flytraps, and curly cobra lilies waiting for a snack.

A warmer, calmer climate awaits just a few doors away in the warm tropics, where aquatic plants like duckweed, water poppy and lotus dance on the surface of a tank.

The hallway, longer than a football field, was illuminated by natural light, even under overcast skies last week. At the end, one of the doors reads “tree of life.”

The room is one of the greenhouse’s treasures, Sadler said.

It tells the story of evolution from algae to food plants that help sustain people today.

Shriveled crimson ghost peppers poke out beneath a canopy of waxy green leaves. Banana plants bear bunches of short green fruits. A coffee plant is ready to produce its signature bright red berries that can be roasted and brewed.

“It is our goal, and I’d say mission, to be a destination greenhouse for scholars from around the country and the world to come and interact,” Perkel said. “Not just look at the specimens, but to understand how they work and understand how they interact.”