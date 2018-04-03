The strike involves prisoners in six units of the prison’s West Complex.

An inmate hunger strike at the Washington State Penitentiary continued Tuesday.

The strike involves prisoners in six units of the prison’s West Complex. The exact number participating was “still fluctuating,” Allison Window, penitentiary spokeswoman, said this morning.

The six units involved are two medium-security units, Victor and William, and four close-custody units, Delta, Echo, Fox and Golf.

A report Monday of the number of inmates involved was incorrect, Window said.

A total of 451 inmates between the two medium-security units had taken part, but the exact number in the close-custody units participating was unknown because some inmates take their meals in the unit where they are housed while others eat at other locations where they work, she said.

The strike began at lunchtime Easter Sunday, according to prison officials. Inmates striking have refused meals since