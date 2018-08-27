The female inmate was pronounced dead at a Spokane hospital on Saturday evening after being found unresponsive in her cell.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Another inmate has died in the Spokane County Jail, making the eighth death at the facility in the past 14 months.
The Spokesman-Review says the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the deceased woman’s identity.
Since June of 2017, three inmates have hanged themselves with bedsheets; one man died in the jail’s booking area of unknown causes; another in June of this year possibly as the result of an attack by his cellmate. In late July, a woman was found dead in her cell of unknown causes.
Two weeks ago, a man died after a brawl with a cellmate.
