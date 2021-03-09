EVERETT — A man incarcerated at the Snohomish County Jail died Saturday after he was found the day before unconscious while alone in his cell, officials announced Monday.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the man, 35, was found to be unresponsive around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Everett Herald reported.

The housing unit corrections deputy called a medical emergency and began lifesaving efforts. Aid units arrived at the jail and took over lifesaving efforts. The man was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, where he died Saturday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The man, a Snohomish resident, had been booked into the jail on Feb. 4 for investigation of fourth-degree domestic violence assault, threats-to-kill domestic violence and hit-and-run. While in custody, he was charged with violation of a domestic violence no-contact order and witness tampering.