The Seattle Fire Department is reporting possible mass casualties in a fire Monday morning on Aurora Avenue North.

Several people have been reported injured in the fire in the 2400 block of Aurora Avenue North, the department said in a tweet.

“Mass Casualty Incident has been requested,” according to the tweet, indicating medical units had been dispatched.

The fire is reportedly in an apartment building.

Fire and medical vehicles are blocking the highway in both directions. King County Metro bus routes 5, 26, 28 and the RapidRide E Line have been rerouted through the area to avoid the scene.