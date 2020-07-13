Six people have been injured in a fire Monday morning on Aurora Avenue North.

Seattle Fire Department crews responded to a “multiple casualty incident,” indicating more medical units being requested, just before 5 a.m. at the 2400 block of Aurora Avenue North, according to 911 dispatch logs and the department’s Twitter account. That block is near Thomas C. Wales Park, just south of Canlis.

Fire department spokesperson Hilton Almond said three adults were taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition and three were transported in stable condition.

Firefighters are cutting into the roof of the building. Harborview reports they’ve received two patients so far. #KING5 pic.twitter.com/AHyHGRAiVu — Kalie Greenberg (@KalieG_KING5) July 13, 2020

Fire and medical vehicles blocked the highway in both directions. King County Metro bus routes 5, 26, 28 and the RapidRide E Line were rerouted to avoid the scene.

If you take Aurora you will need to take an alternate route crews are still actively battling this fire. Dozens of paramedics and firefighters are on the scene. #KING5 pic.twitter.com/v542Qpx4dC — Kalie Greenberg (@KalieG_KING5) July 13, 2020

By 6:30 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department was reporting the blaze was under control and the investigation into its origin was beginning.