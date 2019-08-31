More than two dozen people were injured – none seriously – after a stage barricade collapsed during Bumbershoot at Seattle Center on Saturday night, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

About 25 people were evaluated for injuries after the four-foot steel barricade collapsed in front of the Fisher Green Stage during a set by the New York based electronic music artist Jai Wolf, officials said.

Of those, four were transported to Harborview Medical Center with minor injuries in stable condition, fire department spokesman David Cuerpo said in a briefing with reporters at Seattle Center.

About 3,000 people were watching the concert and many were pushing up against the barricade, causing it to fall, Cuerpo said.

Bumbershoot officials said in a prepared statement that they are “monitoring the situation and will update as we get more information.”

Tweets and videos from attendees of the annual music festival showed Jai Wolf canceling his set Saturday night after the incident, with a large response by police and other emergency workers at the scene.