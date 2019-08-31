Multiple injuries were reported after a stage barricade collapsed during Bumbershoot at Seattle Center on Saturday night, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
The number of people injured and the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. The fire department said in a tweet there were “no critical patients.”
Tweets and videos from attendees of the annual music festival said some musical acts were canceled late Saturday, with police and other emergency workers on the scene.
