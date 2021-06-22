LEAVENWORTH — A California man was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering an injury in the Enchantments.

Jeremy Freeman of Eureka sustained a knee injury Monday evening about a half mile below Colchuck Lake and was unable to walk, said Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management.

Freeman, 34, was hiking on what Magnussen described as the main trail about 3.6 miles from the trailhead when he signaled for help about 7:10 p.m.

Authorities were unable to reach Freeman by helicopter and instead sent members of Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue and Cascade Medical Center to his location on foot, Magnussen said.

Rescuers used a wheel litter to rescue Freeman and reached the trailhead at 5:23 a.m. Tuesday.

“Those guys did a great job last night,” Magnussen said of the rescue party. He noted that the trail’s terrain is difficult to navigate with high rocks and winding pathways.

Freeman was transported to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth.