On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered Washington state residents to stay home to combat the spread of the coronavirus. His directive adds to previous orders to close schools, restaurants and social gatherings. Here’s a look what is allowed and not under the new “Stay at home, stay healthy” mandate.

ALLOWED

(But remember to keep <— 6 feet —> social distance from other people.)

Grocery shopping

Ordering takeout from restaurants

Attending medical appointments and going to pharmacies

Taking a walk, running, biking and gardening

Going to gas stations, food banks, banks and laundromats

Going to work if your job is part of essential businesses

NOT ALLOWED

Going to weddings or funerals or religious services

Attending or playing in sports games and practices

Participating in any in-person leisure, hobby or social clubs

Going to concerts, festivals, parades, theaters, museums, art galleries or fundraisers

Working out at a gym or fitness center

Going to barbers, nail salons or tattoo parlors

Illustrations by Gabriel Campanario, Seattle Times news artist