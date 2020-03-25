By

On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered Washington state residents to stay home to combat the spread of the coronavirus. His directive adds to previous orders to close schools, restaurants and social gatherings. Here’s a look what is allowed and not under the new “Stay at home, stay healthy” mandate.

 

ALLOWED

(But remember to keep <— 6 feet —> social distance from other people.)

Grocery shopping

 

Ordering takeout from restaurants

 

Attending medical appointments and going to pharmacies

 

Taking a walk, running, biking and gardening

 

Going to gas stations, food banks, banks and laundromats

 

Going to work if your job is part of essential businesses

 

NOT ALLOWED

Going to weddings or funerals or religious services

 

Attending or playing in sports games and practices

 

Participating in any in-person leisure, hobby or social clubs

 

Going to concerts, festivals, parades, theaters, museums, art galleries or fundraisers

 

Working out at a gym or fitness center

 

Going to barbers, nail salons or tattoo parlors

 

Illustrations by Gabriel Campanario, Seattle Times news artist

Seattle Times graphics staff: NewsGraphicsArtists@seattletimes.com;

Most Read Local Stories