On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered Washington state residents to stay home to combat the spread of the coronavirus. His directive adds to previous orders to close schools, restaurants and social gatherings. Here’s a look what is allowed and not under the new “Stay at home, stay healthy” mandate.
ALLOWED
(But remember to keep <— 6 feet —> social distance from other people.)
Grocery shopping
Ordering takeout from restaurants
Attending medical appointments and going to pharmacies
Taking a walk, running, biking and gardening
Going to gas stations, food banks, banks and laundromats
Going to work if your job is part of essential businesses
NOT ALLOWED
Going to weddings or funerals or religious services
Attending or playing in sports games and practices
Participating in any in-person leisure, hobby or social clubs
Going to concerts, festivals, parades, theaters, museums, art galleries or fundraisers
Working out at a gym or fitness center
Going to barbers, nail salons or tattoo parlors
Illustrations by Gabriel Campanario, Seattle Times news artist
