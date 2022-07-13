Household budgets are feeling the squeeze with inflation surging to a four-decade high in June. And with the price of food, gas and other daily goods rising faster than average incomes, many people have turned to food banks for help.
Weekly applications for food stamps in Washington state have ticked up again, though the number remains below the total for 2020.
Food insecurity is most acute in South Seattle and South King County, where more than one in five households use food stamps. Food banks in Auburn and Tukwila say they are still serving hundreds of households and are busier than ever.
Here is a list of food banks in the Seattle and King County region. Food banks also accept cash donations and sometimes accept donations of hygiene or unexpired food items.
Look at each location’s specific policies online before donating.
Free meals and food banks in the Seattle region
The city of Seattle recommends two websites to look for a food bank or meal program:
Seattle Food Committee: Here is a map where you can look for places that offer free groceries. Some sites offer additional items; clothing, diapers and pet food might be available, as well as community resources. Visit: seattlefoodcommittee.org/find-a-food-bank/
Locations include:
- El Centro de la Raza: 2524 16th Ave. S., Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., 206-973-4401
- The Food Bank @ St. Mary’s: 611 20th Ave. S., Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 206-338-7215
- Pike Market Food Bank: 1531 Western Ave., Tuesday and Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., 206-626-6462
- Providence Regina House: 8201 10th Ave. S., Ste. 6, Thursday 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 206-763-9204
- Rainier Valley Food Bank: 9021 Rainier Ave. S., Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 206-723-4105
- SODO Community Market at Northwest Harvest: 1915 Fourth Ave. S., Monday 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 206-625-0755
- Salvation Army Food Bank: 1101 Pike St., Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 206-447-9944
- St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank: 5972 Fourth Ave. S., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 206-686-5260
- White Center Food Bank: 10829 Eighth Ave. S.W., Monday 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Thursday (seniors only) 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 206-762-2848
- YWCA Central Area Food Bank: 2820 E. Cherry St., Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 206-946-2795
Within the Seattle Food Committee is the Meals Partnership Coalition, which also has a map of locations with free meals. The map also includes additional information on criteria, when meals are served, and contact information. Visit: mealspartnership.org/meal-serviceprogram-information/
Seattle Department of Human Services has a PDF that includes a list of free meals. Find it here.
Food banks in King County
King County has an extensive list of over 40 food banks and links to their donation policies here.
Locations include:
- Issaquah Food Bank: 179 First Ave. S.E., Issaquah, Monday-Thursday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (every other week), 425-392-4123
- Kent Food Bank: 515 W. Harrison St., Ste. 107, Kent, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday (seniors only) 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., 253-520-3550
- Edmonds Food Bank: 828 Caspers St., L100, Edmonds, Monday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 425-778-5833.
- Hopelink Bellevue: 14812 Main St., Bellevue, Monday and Thursday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m to 3 p.m., and Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 425-943-7555
- Hopelink Shoreline: 17837 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline, Tuesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 206-440-7300
- Hopelink Kirkland/Northshore: 11011 120th Ave. N.E., Kirkland, Monday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 425-889-7880
- Hopelink Redmond: 8990 154th Ave. N.E., Redmond, Monday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 425-869-6000
- Hopelink Sno-Valley: 31957 E. Commercial St., Carnation, Monday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 425-333-4163
Verdant Health also has a PDF of food bank locations in King County with locations, phone numbers and operating hours. Find it here.