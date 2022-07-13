Household budgets are feeling the squeeze with inflation surging to a four-decade high in June. And with the price of food, gas and other daily goods rising faster than average incomes, many people have turned to food banks for help.

Weekly applications for food stamps in Washington state have ticked up again, though the number remains below the total for 2020.

Food insecurity is most acute in South Seattle and South King County, where more than one in five households use food stamps. Food banks in Auburn and Tukwila say they are still serving hundreds of households and are busier than ever.

Here is a list of food banks in the Seattle and King County region. Food banks also accept cash donations and sometimes accept donations of hygiene or unexpired food items.

Look at each location’s specific policies online before donating.

Free meals and food banks in the Seattle region

The city of Seattle recommends two websites to look for a food bank or meal program:

Seattle Food Committee: Here is a map where you can look for places that offer free groceries. Some sites offer additional items; clothing, diapers and pet food might be available, as well as community resources. Visit: seattlefoodcommittee.org/find-a-food-bank/

Locations include:

Within the Seattle Food Committee is the Meals Partnership Coalition, which also has a map of locations with free meals. The map also includes additional information on criteria, when meals are served, and contact information. Visit: mealspartnership.org/meal-serviceprogram-information/

Seattle Department of Human Services has a PDF that includes a list of free meals. Find it here.

Food banks in King County

King County has an extensive list of over 40 food banks and links to their donation policies here.

Locations include:

Verdant Health also has a PDF of food bank locations in King County with locations, phone numbers and operating hours. Find it here.