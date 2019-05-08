An infant who suffered serious injuries was sent to Harborview Medical Center with two other people Wednesday after a collision on Airport Way South, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The infant, a girl around 3 months old, was in critical but stable condition Wednesday night, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said. Two other people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital in stable condition, Seattle Fire spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said.

Two cars crashed at Airport Way South and South Alaska Street around 5 p.m., and one car caught fire. A 26-year-old woman in the burning car was pulled out by bystanders, Tinsley said.

The infant and a 15-year-old girl were taken to Harborview from the other car, Tinsley said. A man in the car with them was not injured.

Traffic-collision detectives from the Seattle Police Department are investigating. The area was closed to traffic Wednesday evening for the investigation.