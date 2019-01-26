Local News Indulging nautical dreams at the Seattle Boat Show Originally published January 26, 2019 at 6:08 pm Indulging nautical dreams at the Seattle Boat ShowBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Thousands march in Seattle to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Seattle marchers call for justice for missing and murdered indigenous women Photos: Deck building moves rapidly at new Sodo tunnel interchange Related Stories Authorities search for Kake man after fire destroys house US, Canadian fighter planes scramble to escort Russian jets The show features more than 1,000 boats at two locations, South Lake Union and CenturyLink. Share story By Greg Gilbert Related Stories Authorities search for Kake man after fire destroys house January 26, 2019 US, Canadian fighter planes scramble to escort Russian jets January 26, 2019 Mount Rainier National Park slowly reopens with temporary funding deal January 26, 2019 Washington state attorney general sues LuLaRoe clothing, accusing company of pyramid scheme January 26, 2019 More Photo Galleries Thousands march in Seattle to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Seattle marchers call for justice for missing and murdered indigenous women Photos: Deck building moves rapidly at new Sodo tunnel interchange Greg Gilbert: ggilbert@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.