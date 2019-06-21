Local News Indigenous art installation debuts at King Street Station Originally published June 21, 2019 at 4:55 pm Artist and architectural designer Kimberly Corinne Deriana smiles after addressing the crowd during the dedication of a medicine sundial designed in collaboration with Coast Salish carvers. It is Deriana’s first major public art commission. The temporary public sculpture, which is intended to bring healing, recognition and awareness of First People, has been installed at King Street Station Plaza. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times) The temporary public sculpture is intended to bring healing, recognition and awareness of First People. Share story By Steve Ringman Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories History flies in for a weekend visit at Boeing Field June 21, 2019 Watch: 11 stories of home and homelessness, from people who’ve seen it up close June 21, 2019 Auburn man accused of repeatedly raping, beating girlfriend held against her will June 21, 2019 Seattle area likely not part of Sunday immigration crackdown, local leader says June 21, 2019 More Photo Galleries Local runners Shaun Frandsen and Christine Babcock take titles in Seattle’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Pride ASIA Festival celebrated in Chinatown International District Playing peekaboo at the Northwest Folklife Festival Steve Ringman: sringman@seattletimes.com.