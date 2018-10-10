Survivors recounted their own sexual assaults, some occurring decades ago but never reported. Other readers told us they had been accused of sexual misconduct.

As the nation watched the Supreme Court confirmation process, we asked readers how they felt about the testimony of now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who said he sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

Survivors recounted their own sexual assaults, some occurring decades ago but never reported. Other readers told us they had been accused of sexual misconduct.

The responses reflect the social and political split in our country as we approach the Nov. 6 election.

Below are the readers’ words. Click on each quote to reveal the full response. Some have been edited for clarity and length.